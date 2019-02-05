Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances Hodnett Lewis, 101, a resident of The Village at Carolina Place, Pineville, NC, died Saturday, February 2, 2019.



A native of Danville, VA, Frances was born March 30, 1917, the eldest daughter of the late Harry Bates and Lottie Burke Hodnett. She attended school in Danville including Averett College. In 1937, she married Herace W. Lewis. The couple established residence in Durham, NC where they lived for 68 years. During that time, Frances enjoyed being a homemaker and raising a family. While in Durham, she was an active member of Watts Street Baptist Church and particularly enjoyed the time she spent with the ladies sewing group preparing crafts for church bazaars. In 2005, the couple moved to Pineville to be closer to family.



Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years and her sisters Margaret H. Wood and Mildred H. Chilton. She is survived by her daughters Betty L. Brame (Cy) and Linda L. McQuay (Terry), 3 grandchildren Karen B. Glover (Scott), Cyrus W. Brame, III (Victoria), Mandy B. Marxen (Ed), step-grandson Davin N. McQuay (Emily) and 7 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the Laurels' staff for the kind and thoughtful care given to Herace and Frances over the years, and to extend special appreciation to the warmhearted Hospice team during the final months of Frances' life. To Vickie and Karen, the family extends their deepest gratitude for the sincere love and compassion shown Frances over the years.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 9, 10:00 at McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Visitation will follow. Interment will be held Saturday at 3:00 in Highland Burial Park, 3059 N. Main St/Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211.

