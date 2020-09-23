Frances Johnston Auten, 92, passed away September 22, 2020. She was born June 17, 1928 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Mack and Mary Springs Johnston. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Richard Auten; four sisters and one brother.
Frances was a long-time and active member of Moores Chapel United Methodist Church where she had served as the church treasurer, was active in United Methodist Women and Extension Homemaker's Club, received numerous awards over the years and played the piano and organ for nearly seventy years. She retired from Mecklenburg County Tax Office with over twenty years of service.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Rev. Dr. Richard Auten and his wife Teresa of Denver, NC, Debra Little and husband Terry of Charlotte, Mary Ham and husband Todd of Charlotte; grandchildren LCDR Dr. Jonathan Auten, USN (Sheli), Christina England (Jim), Courtney Beck, Christian Beck (Erica), Jake Little (Micah), Justin Little (Karen), Joseph Ham (Lindsey), Dr. Jeffrey Ham (Dr. Ashley Ham); great grandchildren Dylan and Lucas Auten, Elijah and Lillie England, Paul and Ella Beck, Kylie and Griffin Little, Jada Mills, Jocelyn and Marley Gordon, Finley, Berkley and Colston Ham, Logan and Owen Ham; brother James and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Moores Chapel UMC with Revs. Jeff Wiggins, Dr. Richard Auten officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moores Chapel UMC, 10601 Moores Chapel Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com
. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Auten family.