Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 Service 1:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208

Ms. Frances June Griffin of Charlotte , born November 11, 1922 and who was second from the oldest of 10 children , passed away at the ripe young age of 96, on Sunday morning August 25, 2019. She was the proud owner of B and H Foods , and Ruth's Salads for over 60 + yrs. From her chicken salad and pimento cheeses, to her cole slaw, potato salad ,and chili , she made Ruth's Salads a house hold name . She is survived in death by her Daughter Martha Miller-Glubka (Jim), Granddaughters Sarah Glubka, Kelsey Griffis (Jared), Great Granddaughter Alexandra Glubka, Great Grandson Grayson Griffis all of California. Her sisters Betty Jo Goodson of Gastonia , Charlotte Hensley, of Statesville and husband George Hensley, Dixie Sims of Charlotte, and brother Jerry Smith and wife Gail of Georgia. And many many Nieces and nephews who loved her very much ! She is preceded in death by her parents Frances Elizabeth Smith and Mack Carl Smith of Charlotte NC. Her Grandson Jimmy Glubka , her sister Marylib Shipes ,and brother inlaw Charlie Shipes, of Charlotte, brother buddy and wife Betty Smith of Charlotte ,brother Harry L. Smith and wife Betty Smith, of Charlotte, sister Virginia Bungardner, and husband Dub Bumgardner, of Charlotte, brother inlaw Don Sims of Charlotte, brother inlaw Robert Goodson of Gastonia ,and Peggy Green of Charlotte. Visitation at 12:00 Thursday August 29, 2019 , with service following at 1:00. Pastor Gene Turner officiating. In Lieu of flowers , donations may be made to the Red Cross of Charlotte. Special thank you to Olde Knox Commons Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided.

