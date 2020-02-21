Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Justice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Wilson Justice CHARLOTTE - Frances Wilson Justice, 91, a resident of Charlotte, NC died peacefully on February 19, 2020, in West Union, SC surrounded by her family. Born in Morristown, Tennessee, October 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Forney and Lena Parlier Wilson. Frances is survived by her sister Aleen Deal of Newton, her sons, Bruce (wife Lana) of Greenville, SC, Eric (wife Julie) of Greensboro, daughter Anne Murphy (husband Art) of Raleigh, and grandchildren Brittany Weller and Kyle, Luke and Erica Justice, and Whalen Murphy. Frances was preceded in death by her husband William Harrison "Harry" Justice. Jr. and her sister, Ellen Wilson. Frances lived a full life; growing up on a farm as a young child in Newton, NC attending Bandy's HS and living in Charlotte her adult life where she worked for First Union National Bank in downtown Charlotte. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; going to Surfside Beach, visiting her mom and dad and sisters at the farm in Newton; picking and canning beans, corn and cherries. She will be remembered for her relentless commitment to her children; cooking home cook meals, taking them to swim practice at Johnson Memorial YMCA every day and camping at Lake Norman. She was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte. A private service will be held in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

