Frances Louise Nichols Agnew entered this world Jan. 17, 1925 in Amherst, NH and moved to heaven on Feb 14, 2019, to join her forever valentine, Glenn, her husband who preceded her in death. She was the eldest of eight children born to Monroe and Mary Nichols. In her young childhood, her family moved to Deep Gap, NC where she lived until she graduated valedictorian from Watauga High School. She then moved to Charlotte, attended Kings Business College and began work as an administrative assistant, enjoying the single life in the big city and building a network of friends. Meeting her future husband, Glenn Agnew, at First Baptist Church in post WWII, was part of this exciting time for "Fran." They married on March 29, 1947 and moved to Raleigh, NC for Glenn to finish his engineering degree at NCSU. Then they were off to Baltimore and Fredericksburg, MD to pursue career opportunities for Glenn. Fran worked in these early days because she was very capable and to also help secure their future nest, which they eventually built in Charlotte - never to stray from Charlotte again. She was also a very capable and loving wife and mother, enjoying the luxury of staying home to care for their three children.



Fran is survived by her children, Roger Agnew and wife, Carolyn, of Charlotte, Karen Cairnie and husband, John, of Montgomery, TX and Miriam Moran of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Becky Cato and husband, Joe, Stephen Agnew, Scott Agnew, Nicole Moran, Kim Moran, Ross Cairnie and wife, Katy, Devon Cairnie Workman and husband, Josh, and seven great-grandchildren in Charlotte and Beaumont, TX.



The Lord blessed her greatly with travel, camping, the lake life, bridge club, professional auxiliaries and a voracious love of reading. She shared and passed on her faith as a rich heritage to her children. She will be greatly missed, being the last family member of her generation.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sharon Baptist Church, 6411 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC. Interment will be private.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





