Frances Louise Setzer Martin, age 95, of 3847 Maiden Highway in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at McKendree United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Greg Plott officiating. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Warlick Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time.



Frances was born November 9, 1924, in Caldwell County, to the late Clyde Henry Setzer, Sr. and Gladys Grace Walker Setzer. In addition, her husband John Martin; son, Earl Martin; an infant son; brother, Henry "Hank" Setzer, Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Williams, Joann Clark, and Margaret Starnes preceded her.



She is survived by two grandsons, Tim Martin (Febe), and Michael Martin (Jewelee), all of Lincolnton; granddaughters, Andrea Watts (Doug) of Lincolnton, and Joy Miller (Paul) of Salisbury; six great-grandchildren, Josh Martin, Matt Watts (Liz), Jordan Arney (Justin), Michael and John Martin, and McKenzie Ford (Wesley); three great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Ford, Jackson Arney, and Jonah Arney; and sister, Betty Hayes.



Memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.



