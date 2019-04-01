Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Matilda "Peggy" Keesler. View Sign

Frances (Peggy) Matilda Keesler (94) died of natural causes on March 30, 2019 in Union County, NC. Peggy is survived by her sister Lillian K. Chance of Union County, her nephews Timothy Lackey and wife, Libby of Monroe; Henry Lackey, Jr. of Harrisburg; David Lackey of Kings Mountain; Scott Keesler and Kevin Keesler; great niece Samantha Lackey and great great nephew Tyler Shields. She is preceded in death by her parents David and Sadie Tucker Keesler; sister June K. Lackey and brother Kenneth Monroe Keesler.



Peggy was born on February 11, 1925 in Charlotte, NC. She worked at Mitchum & Tucker Potato Chips and Chadbourn Hosiery Mill as a packer for more than twenty years.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 2:30pm at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte.

5716 Monroe Road

Charlotte , NC 28212

