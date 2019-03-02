Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Neal Howie. View Sign





Frances Neal Howie, a native of Pineville, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was a daughter of Charles and Louis Howie and was born May 31, 1942 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. Her twin brother died shortly after their birth.Frances graduated from South Mecklenburg High School and attend Pfeiffer College for two years. She loved her time there and was a generous supporter financially.Frances worked at First Union and Wachovia banks for thirty-five years. Her contact with customers was only by phone but she received many commendations due to her professionalism and outstanding customer service.She is survived by her sister, Nancy Howie, and many loving cousins.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4th at Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134 with interment in the Harrison Cemetery following the service. A reception will follow the services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pineville UMC Golden Pines Program, P.O. Box 3, Pineville, NC 28134 or Pfeiffer University Pfeiffer Fund, P.O. Box 960, Miesenheimer, NC 28109.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

