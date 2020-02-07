Frances Ora Ella Sowell

Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
First Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Obituary
Frances Ora Ella Sowell, 85, of Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and service will follow at 12:00 PM. The burial will be at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband Thomas; son Willie; daughters, Patsy Murrell and Darlene Sowell-Darby.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
