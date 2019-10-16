Frances Robinson Beck, 85, passed away Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019.
Born August 24, 1934 in Jonesville, SC, she is the daughter of the late Fred Mason Robinson and Mamie Eva Foster Robinson and had been a long-time member of Derita Presbyterian Church. Frances, a retired bookkeeper, worked for various local companies, retiring from Diamond Hill Plywood.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James Elwyn "Jim" Beck; 5 sisters, Kelly Bevis, Josie White, Ruth Capps, Barbara Price and Dora Holladay and 4 brothers, David Robinson, Wilson Robinson, Samuel Robinson and Thomas Robinson.
Surviving are 3 step-daughters, Linda Beck Bland, Teresa Thomas and Carol Smith; 2 step-sons, George Beck and Mark Beck; 2 granddaughters, Lorri Montano and Shelly Clontz; a niece, Melanie Cooper and a nephew, Vernon Price.
Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262 with Pastor Eulando Henton officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 1 to 2 pm.
Committal services and entombment will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitaderitachapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019