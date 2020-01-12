Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Robinson Hice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Robinson Hice, 83 of Charlotte, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" H. Hice. Survivors include a sister, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great great niece and a great great nephew.



Frances was born in Shelby, NC to Lonnie Lewis and Pearl Frances McKee Robinson on September 23, 1936. She played the organ and piano and won the music medal at West Mecklenburg High School as a ninth grader for her piano playing. She won the basketball medal during her senior year and it was the first time the medal was given to a guard. Following graduation, she attended Brevard and Charlotte College, now known as UNC-Charlotte.



Frances married Bob on June 16, 1963 and throughout their life together, they travelled across the United States and around the world. They sang with the Charlotte Choral Society for fifteen years and enjoyed being a part of their annual "Singing Christmas Tree" One year, Frances had the privilege of being the tree top angel.



She thrived on being a career woman and worked full time until the age of 75. Early on, she was employed with Travelers Insurance Co., then with H.B. Cantrell & Co. She was the Charlotte Association of Insurance Women President. She retired at Cantrell and soon came out of retirement to enjoy working with Piedmont Natural Gas. Frances was a loving and devoted wife and a tireless energetic presence to anyone in need. As a couple, she and Bob frequently participated in local Habitat for Humanity building projects. During Bob's final months of illness, she was a constant and faithful caregiver and support to him. Frances was a faithful member of Myers Park United Methodist Church and a Christian example to her friends and family.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207, with Reverend Bill Roth officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





