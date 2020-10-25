1/1
Frances Ruth (Koechling) Rogers
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fran Rogers (91) passed away on October 20, 2020 after a long and happy life in Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Walter D. Rogers; sister Amy Weaver; brother Charlie Koechling and parents Charles and Caroline (Tabor) Koechling.

She is survived by daughter Cathy Rogers McCoy (Ron); son Richard A. Rogers (Sandra); grandchildren Amanda Cordio (Billy) and Kyle Rogers and two great grandchildren Griffin and Whitley. Fran is also survived by her sister Helena Harrison (William) and many nieces and nephews. Her friends are many.

Born and raised in Floral Park, NY Fran was a student at Julliard Music School and played the piano expertly. She enjoyed over 40 years of fun and friendship with Sweet Adeline's International; Country Chords in Rolling Meadows, IL and Queen Charlotte Chorus in NC. Fran was a leading member in several quartets. For several months each year, she enjoyed her other love - fishing and boating at the family cabin in Canada. Fran often took the family trophy for the biggest catch. She would tell anyone how much she loved being "up North" and would show off the mounted trophy fish.

Although she struggled with memory related disease, she always brightened up when her family visited. Fran had a wonderful 90th birthday celebration with family where her fellow Chorus members serenaded her. Messages of love were received from near and far. No service is planned at this time and her remains will be taken "up North" where she will be joined with her husband.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved