Fran Rogers (91) passed away on October 20, 2020 after a long and happy life in Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Walter D. Rogers; sister Amy Weaver; brother Charlie Koechling and parents Charles and Caroline (Tabor) Koechling.



She is survived by daughter Cathy Rogers McCoy (Ron); son Richard A. Rogers (Sandra); grandchildren Amanda Cordio (Billy) and Kyle Rogers and two great grandchildren Griffin and Whitley. Fran is also survived by her sister Helena Harrison (William) and many nieces and nephews. Her friends are many.



Born and raised in Floral Park, NY Fran was a student at Julliard Music School and played the piano expertly. She enjoyed over 40 years of fun and friendship with Sweet Adeline's International; Country Chords in Rolling Meadows, IL and Queen Charlotte Chorus in NC. Fran was a leading member in several quartets. For several months each year, she enjoyed her other love - fishing and boating at the family cabin in Canada. Fran often took the family trophy for the biggest catch. She would tell anyone how much she loved being "up North" and would show off the mounted trophy fish.



Although she struggled with memory related disease, she always brightened up when her family visited. Fran had a wonderful 90th birthday celebration with family where her fellow Chorus members serenaded her. Messages of love were received from near and far. No service is planned at this time and her remains will be taken "up North" where she will be joined with her husband.



