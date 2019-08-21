Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances (Jones) Tucker. View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Frances Jones Tucker, age 76, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Pastor Irvin Reynolds with burial to follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friend from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. Tucker was born December 27, 1942 in Cheraw, SC a daughter of the late James and Leona Miles Jones. She was a former employee of Southern Bell and a devoted homemaker. Mrs. Tucker was a member of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail where she enjoyed working in the nursery. A devoted mother and grandmother, Frances enjoyed spending time with her family, especially shopping with her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tucker was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Jones; and brothers, Harold Jones and Johnny Jones.



Survivors include her children, Thomas R. Tucker, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Waxhaw, NC, Ashley Tucker and wife, Kathy of Cramerton, NC, Tia Tucker and fiance, Will Duke of Indian Trail, NC; and Tara Tucker of Matthews, NC; and their father, Thomas R. Tucker, Sr.; 7 grandchildren, Tanner, Savannah, Thomas III, Piper, Faith, Avery, and Jace; sister-in-law, Janice Thaxton of Monroe, NC; and special friend, Linda Werner of Indian Trail, NC.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Monroe Rehabilitation Center for the love and care shown to Mrs. Tucker and her family. Also, special thanks are given for the outreach ministry of First Baptist of Indian Trail and close friends Janice and Linda who always spent time and shared God's love with Mrs. Tucker.



Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.



