Jensie was born January 13, 1934 and grew up in Martinsville, VA. He attended Martinsville High where he was captain of the football, basketball, and baseball teams and developed his lifelong passion for all sports. He spent summers working on Fairystone Lake, in the local factories and at the Speedway selling peanuts. He was raised by a loving post- depression "village" on Starling Avenue made up of his parents, brother, caring aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. He received a BS in chemistry from Randolph Macon College where he also played all three varsity sports and was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa society and Kappa Alpha fraternity.



He received his MD from Wake Forest and completed his surgical residency in general and cardio-thoracic surgery at UVA followed by a fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia. Board certified in general and cardio-thoracic surgery. Dr. Teague served in the Vietnam War as a Major in the U.S. Army Medical Corp 249th General Hospital at Camp Drake in Japan. Wartime experience profoundly shaped him and he remained an advocate for wounded veterans. His family returned to Lynchburg, VA in 1970 where he and partners founded Seven Hills Surgical Associates. His long distinguished medical career included terms as Chief of Staff and Surgery at Virginia Baptist and Lynchburg General Hospitals where he served on both boards. He was elected President of the Virginia Surgical Society and was the state delegate to the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Teague worked tirelessly, yet always was attentive, kind and gentle with his patients and gave each personal care. Involved with the Lynchburg community, he served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church, board member of James River Day School, alumnae board member of RMC where he received the distinguished alumnae award and was consistently generous with local charities and causes.



Jensie was an extremely devoted husband to Peggy for over fifty years through sickness and in health. He enjoyed and loved his family immensely, and they him. Even after long nights covering the emergency room, he was never too tired to shoot hoops or help with homework. An unfailing role model, devoted brother, husband, and good-humored father and grandfather "Pop" spent many nights building forts and sleeping in them with his grandchildren. A feisty fan, Pop never missed a grandchild's local sports event and often traveled long distances to watch them play. Pop was a fun-loving babysitter who kept his grandchildren well supplied with junk food, inappropriate television and lottery tickets. As stalwart host every Wednesday for his beloved friends and support group, "the mini merlots", Jensie opened his door to anyone brave enough to crowd his tiny apartment for stiff drinks and lively conversation.



Jensie believed in hard work and that everyone should contribute to their best ability, but otherwise was entirely non-judgmental. In spite of his Alzheimer's, Jensie maintained his southern manners and remained gracious to the end. He will always be remembered for his sharp wit, enduring love of family, strong intellect, open and curious mind, work ethic, and unyielding care for his patients, friends and family.



He and his family express a special gratitude to his beloved caretakers Joyce, Henry, Kyle and Brenda and to the committed staff on sixth floor Drinkard.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, VA at 1215 VES Road Sunday, June 30th at 2:00 pm.



Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

