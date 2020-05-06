Francis Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Francis Weatherly Green "Frank" ALBEMARLE - Dr. Francis (Frank) Weatherly Green died peacefully at his home in Albemarle, NC on the morning of May 2, 2020. Frank was born in 1931 to Philip and Marjorie Green. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 1953. He graduated from medical school at UNC, spent four years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and then practiced internal medicine in Albemarle for 47 years. During that time, he helped establish the intensive care unit at Stanly Memorial Hospital and a cardiac rehab program at the YMCA. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albemarle for 56 years. His is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary, and four children, Roger (Lisa) of Arlington, VA, Jack (Carol) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul (Linda) of Wake Forest, NC, and Joan Boswinkle (Bill) of Arlington, VA, and eight grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved