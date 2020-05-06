Dr. Francis Weatherly Green "Frank" ALBEMARLE - Dr. Francis (Frank) Weatherly Green died peacefully at his home in Albemarle, NC on the morning of May 2, 2020. Frank was born in 1931 to Philip and Marjorie Green. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 1953. He graduated from medical school at UNC, spent four years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and then practiced internal medicine in Albemarle for 47 years. During that time, he helped establish the intensive care unit at Stanly Memorial Hospital and a cardiac rehab program at the YMCA. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albemarle for 56 years. His is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary, and four children, Roger (Lisa) of Arlington, VA, Jack (Carol) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul (Linda) of Wake Forest, NC, and Joan Boswinkle (Bill) of Arlington, VA, and eight grandchildren.



