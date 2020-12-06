1/
Francis John Proto
1943 - 2020
Francis John Proto
June 24, 1943 - November 28, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Francis John Proto (77) passed away November 28, 2020. A 40 year resident of Upper Arlington, OH, then a resident of Charlotte, NC. He was a graduate of Fordham University, member of ROTC Pershing Rifles, and veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by Borden Corporation as CFO for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 55 years, and children Laura, husband Tommy; Jennifer, husband Alexander; John, wife Brooke; and Paul, wife Kate. Along with eight beautiful grandchildren Jack, Anna, Bridget, Walter, Samuel, Xavier, Maya, and Violet. He was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC. We will all miss him dearly and keep his memories alive.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
