Service Information Gaskin Funeral Services 14617 West Lawyers Rd. Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-882-6733 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sharon Presbyterian Church

Francis Kenji Kellen, 46, suddenly passed away at his home on June 17, 2019.



Born on October 30, 1972, in Cleveland, OH to Robert and Fujiko Kellen, Kenji moved to North Carolina as a child and had been a resident of Charlotte ever since. He was a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School. Kenji faced many challenges in his life, among those a diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome. But he turned those challenges into opportunities and among his many accomplishments was being a leader in The Self Advocates Group of Mecklenburg County. He sat on several boards and panels through CPCC, TEACHH®, NCAPSE, Self Determination of Mecklenburg County and was recognized with several awards for his advocacy work for people with disabilities. He was also instrumental in creating the Asperger's Meetup, a support group for people with Asperger's Syndrome and he enjoyed spending time with the friends he made there.He was predeceased by his mother, Fujiko and father, Robert. He is survived by his brother, Koji Kellen of Charlotte. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 2 PM at Sharon Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to TEACCH® Charlotte Center.The Kellen family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews,

