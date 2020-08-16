Francois Gros ASHEVILLE - Francois Gros was a passionate family man, deeply committed to his wife, children and extended families in the United States and France. He was born on February 8, 1956, in Montpellier, France where he lived until moving to Paris and later the US. Robust, determined and visionary, he became a widely respected leader in the international trade show industry. He died peacefully on August 4, 2020, in Asheville, North Carolina, his place of residence, surrounded by his wife Julie, son Matthew and daughter Claire after suffering a heart attack. He is also survived by his mother Christiane and sisters Chantal, Maguelonne, Cricri, Marie, Anne and Charlotte. Francois and Julie met during her UNC junior-year-abroad in Montpellier, France. Following a long-distance romance, visits to see her in the US, and residing together in Paris, they married in 1983. Their son Matthew was born in 1985 and they moved to the US two years later. There Francois founded the family trade show business IMEX Management in Bethesda, Maryland. Their daughter Claire was born in 1989. They moved their home and business to Charlotte, NC in 1995. Eighteen years later, they purchased an historic house in Asheville, NC that they lovingly renovated and completed with Francois' masterpiece of an urban garden. At the end of the workweek in Charlotte, Francois enjoyed spending the weekend with Julie at their Asheville haven. Matthew, who lives nearby, joined them often for good meals and long walks. Francois' career took him to Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok, Sydney, New York and many more world capitals where he assisted US exporters in international trade events. An astute businessman, he always led his affairs with a fair hand and sincere smile. Claire joined IMEX in 2015. She has had the privilege of working under Francois these last years, which will serve her well as she furthers her father's legacy. Of all the world destinations he traveled to, Francois' very favorite place was "Vergouniac", a family mountain home in the south of France that was passed on to him from the generations. With his sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins in tow, he continued the tradition of keeping Vergouniac a cherished place to bring everyone together. Those who knew Francois will always remember his distinctive resonant voice and engaging presence. While his passing has left a devastating void, his spirit will live on in Julie, Matthew and Claire and all those he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nami.org
.