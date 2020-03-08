Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service 4081 Startown Road Newton , NC 28658 (828)-464-1555 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank 'Sandy' Porter transitioned to the life eternal with his Lord Jesus Christ on February 28. Sandy was born September 8, 1960 in Charlotte and was a North Carolina resident for his entire life. He was a much loved father, grandfather, uncle, brother, godfather and all-around gentleman who touched many lives in a truly meaningful and positive way.



Sandy was a father and grandfather who leaves an amazing legacy behind in his adored children Jesse and Blake as well as the apple of his eye, granddaughter Piper. He is also survived by his brother David (Kimberly), sister Kim Wilson (Keith), and nieces and nephews Egor and Dasha Porter, Lindsey Wilson, and Leslie Prewette (Justin) plus great nieces and nephews Hudson, Hadley, and Hensley Prewette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Micky & Bill Porter.



Sandy was a man of great creativity and artistic talents, always fresh with an idea. His livelihood was the advertising business and he ran a very successful company, The Porter Agency, for more than 25 years where he helped a wide variety of clients grow and promote their businesses.



Sandy was an avid wine connoisseur and enthusiast as well as a cigar aficionado. He was a leader in both the wine and cigar clubs in Hickory where many a fine dinner event was held. Fine food, fine wine and a fine cigar-collectively or individually, always had his interest.



Golf was a passion of pleasure in Sandy's life. He spent many hours with his close friends at Catawba Country Club and Chechessee Creek Club in spirited matches that were all about true friendship and the love of competition. Sandy had the good fortune to make many overseas golf trips with a host of friends and family to the home of the world's best golf, the links courses of Scotland and Ireland.



Sandy was a graduate of South Mecklenburg High before heading to Chapel Hill, breaking the hearts of his parents and siblings who were all of Wolfpack origins. He graduated from Ringling School of Design in Sarasota where he honed the creative skills that led to his life's vocation.



Services for Sandy will be private for the family only.



Sandy fulfilled a life well lived and was loved immensely by his family, friends, and so many others that crossed his path throughout life and he will be greatly missed by many.

