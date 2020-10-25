1/2
Frank and Mildred Bishop
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank and Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank and Mildred Bishop CHARLOTTE- In the words of Vince Gill, "If you want to see, how true love should be, then just look at us."Frank and Mildred Bishop were the epitome of love and devotion. Frank E. Bishop, age 89 of Charlotte died on Friday, May 15, 2020 and his beloved wife of 71+ years, Mildred H. Bishop, age 90 of Charlotte died on Sunday, October 11, 2020. They were married on October 29th, 1948 in Buchanan, VA and now as their 72ndanniversary approaches, we know they wanted nothing more than to spend it together. Frank was born on June 27, 1930 in Waynesboro, PA. He grew up in Virginia, was a Korean War Veteran and worked in sales at Remington Rand before making Charlotte home in 1962. It was here in Charlotte where he began his love affair with real estate, starting with the Howey Company, then Touchberry, Bishop and Livingston and ultimately Frank Bishop Realtors. He took great pride in providing personal attention to each of his residential and commercial property clients, whether buying or selling or managing. His meticulous attention to detail and involvement in Charlotte's incredible growth and development over the last 60 years lead to an extensive collection of historical documents that now resides within the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library. Mildred was born on October 31, 1929 in Buchanan, VA. She grew up there and met Frank while working the soda counter at the local Kress store. They married in 1948 and lived in Baltimore and Roanoke, where their two daughters were born, before settling in Charlotte. She was always the mom who drove kids on field trips, volunteered at school and hosted many a Tupperware party and bridge game. Once her children were on their own, she began her nearly 20-year career with Belk at SouthPark, where she proudly served as the administrator of the Money Room, coordinating daily bank deposits. There was nothing that made either of them more proud than their children and grandchildren. They are survived by their daughters, Kathy Coleman of Calabash, NC and Lisa Bishop of Los Angeles, CA; their grandchildren, Whitney (Mike) Bishop, Jessica (Dominique) Nevills and Amy (Michael) Coleman; and their great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Emma, Cole, and DJ as well as treasured brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to their eldest granddaughter, Whitney Bishop, who lovingly oversaw their care and support for the last 18 months. Private services for both Frank and Mildred were under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park and conducted by Senior Pastor Lee Canipe of Providence Baptist Church, where they'd been members for 50+ years. Due to the pandemic, no additional services are planned at this time. They are interred at Sharon Mausoleum of Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in their name to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation (Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room) or to the Arbor Day Foundation. Frank and Mildred created a wonderful life with a shared love of UNC basketball, Sonny's BBQ, Myrtle Beach, their close and extended families, but mostly each other. We invite you to think of them this Thursday, October 29, 2020... we know they will be celebrating too.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
She was a great Christian woman and Frank was a great Christian man. They were like second parents to me. Frank got my mother a job working working with him. Mildred was always so helpful to those she came in contact with. I remember those days at Wedgewood Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC so well with their whole family. Their daughter, Lisa and I seemed like brother and sister during those times. To live in the hearts of those we love is to neve die.
John Russell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved