Frank Conder, Jr., went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Novant Health Charlotte after a month long courageous battle. He was confident of his destination when his life on earth was complete. Born March 19, 1928 in Union County, he was the only son of the late John Franklin Conder and Bessie Thompson Conder and lived in Indian Trail all of his life.



Frank spent 3 1/2 years proudly serving his county in the



Those who will continue to celebrate his life are his devoted wife of 64 1/2 years, Janie (Crooke) Conder; his daughter, Patricia Jordan and husband Philip; two grandchildren, Amanda Penegar (Stefan) and Joseph Jordan (Rose); sisters, Mattie Kiker and Patti Absher (Bob) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Johnnie Kiker.



Frank was a kind, thoughtful and spiritual role model to his friends and family. He had such a humble heart and was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered by all who were blessed by knowing him.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home-Weddington Chapel at from 1:30-3:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place after the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 or Vizion Church (Bldg. Fund), 5007 Monroe Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28205 or





3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

