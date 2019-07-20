Frank Delmar Murphy, Sr., 82, of Gastonia, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
He was born on September 13, 1936 in Lowell, North Carolina to the late Claude Jackson Murphy and Inez Keller Murphy. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Marie for whom he was married for 64 years. He was also preceded in death by five siblings: Lib, Jack, Joe, Bill and Jimmy. Frank was one of Gaston County's finest custom homebuilders and a self-taught draftsman and designer. Frank had many hobbies during his lifetime, his favorites were deep sea fishing, gardening and golf. When Frank was a younger man, he enjoyed serving as a volunteer fireman in Lowell. He will be most remembered for how he supported his family and for teaching them to live by the Golden Rule.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Belinda Jan Murphy, Susan M. Bell and her husband Randy C. Bell; his son F. Del Murphy, Jr. and his wife Tara P. Murphy; sister Eloise M. Kettmer; grandchildren Bryant A. Crisp and his wife Lindsey C. Crisp, Mitchell M. Crisp, Taylor M. Russ and her husband M. Adam Russ, Madison M. Tuttle and her husband Matthew T. Tuttle, and E. Tanner Murphy; great grandchildren Kenadee R. Crisp, W. Harris Russ , Anne P. Russ and M. Collins Tuttle.
The family's deepest thanks go to the amazing caregivers at CaroMont Health's Robin Johnson House. In particular, the family wants to thank Akila, Alice, Anita, Laura, Petrina, Shaneika, and Stacy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Robin Johnson House in the memory of Frank (PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC, 28054).
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday, July 22 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lowell, with the Reverend Mitch Evans officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the service following at 2:00 p.m. A private entombment will follow at the Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Murphy Family. Condolences may be sent to the family online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 20, 2019