Rev. Frank H. Edwards, age 94, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Barnardsville, NC on May 11, 1925 to Joseph Baird and Mary Creasman Edwards. Frank graduated Berea College and Boston University Seminary. He was a Methodist Minister of Western North Carolina Conference from 1949 until 1995. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Bobbie Caudle Edwards. He is survived by his sons, David C. Edwards of Charlotte, NC and Mark A. Edwards (Jan) of Winston Salem, NC. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 -10:45 am with services beginning at 11:00 AM at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Internment will follow at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 119 West River Drive, Randleman, NC 27317. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 6, 2019