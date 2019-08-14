Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank McNair Wooten III. View Sign Service Information James A McAlister Funeral Home 1620 Savannah Highway Charleston , SC 29407 (843)-766-1365 Memorial service 3:00 PM The Rodenberg Chapel, Franke at Seaside Send Flowers Obituary

Frank McNair Wooten III, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, died on Saturday, August 12, 2019.



Frank was born in Charlotte, NC on November 15, 1935, the son of Phyllis Carrison Wooten and Frank McNair Wooten, Jr. Growing up in Camden, SC, Frank attended Camden High School, where he served as the captain of the football team. After high school Frank played football for the University of Virginia and then transferred to The University of South Carolina where he was a member of the SAE fraternity, played on the golf team, and met his late wife Sarah Lawrence Norton Wooten (Sallie), whom he married on February 6, 1960. Frank served his country as a member of the United States Army before moving with his beloved bride to Miami, FL, where he was associated with Travelers Insurance. After the births of their daughters and five wonderful years in Florida, Frank and Sallie moved their family back home to the Carolinas when Frank joined Merrill Lynch in Charlotte, NC. He enjoyed a decades long career as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, and his clients sought his advice long after his retirement. Upon retirement Frank and Sallie spent their time between Blowing Rock, NC and North Litchfield Beach, SC.



Frank was an ordained Deacon of the Presbyterian Church, an avid fisherman, hunter, card player, and treasured his presumed position as "Mayor" of the Frankie Home in Mount Pleasant, SC. Always very social, he nevertheless stood by his custom of never having a cocktail after suppertime. Frank was considered the ultimate Southern gentleman and was an inspiration to the young men who came after him.



Frank is survived by his daughters, Sallie Vee Wooten of Charleston, SC and Mary Beth Sherman (Jim) of Cary, NC. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Wooten Zervos (Hannah), McNair Zervos, Mikey Zervos, Baez Sherman and Curt Sherman.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and love to Frank's caregivers at the Franke Home.



His Memorial Service will be held in The Rodenberg Chapel, Franke at Seaside at 3:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019. Immediately following, the family will receive friends and family at the home of Sallie Vee Wooten. Frank will be laid to rest with Sallie in the Quaker Cemetery in Camden, SC. Online condolences may be offered at



In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in Frank and Sallie's memory to the Crossnore School and Children's Home in Crossnore, NC (PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249). Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.

