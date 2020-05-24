Frank Ralph Bossi
1949 - 2020
Frank Ralph Bossi, 71, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1949 in Fairmont, WV to the late Julius and Helen Bane Bossi.

Frank graduated as Valedictorian from Bethany College in Bethany W.V. in 1971 with degrees in Physics, Chemistry, and minors in Math and English.

Frank lived life well until his stroke in 2003. He was well respected in his careers with his positions working for Calgon Carbon Corp, Chemical Waste Management, Greenfield Environmental and Jacobs Engineering/Linde Corporation. Frank's career took him to two environmental disasters, Three Mile Island, and the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska. Frank loved the challenge. Additionally, outside of work, he loved humor, wine collecting, traveling, and music.

Frank is survived by his wife, Catherine "Cathy" (nee Fredericks) and his brother Jeffery Bossi of Wilmington Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, donations to volunteer time, food or other items to your local food banks and charities during this extreme time of need would be appreciated if you desire.

Frank enjoyed a great party and a party will be planned for later this summer. Frank saved his Silver Oak wine for a special occasion. There is no better occasion than this to share this wine with his friends. Frank would tell you he died. I say RIP my love.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

