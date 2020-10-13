Frank Smith Burgess, age 90, of Denver, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte. He was born May 13, 1930 in Catawba County to the late Benjamin Smith Burgess and Nellie Throneburg.
Frank was a man of faith and hard work. He was a member of Westport Baptist Church in Denver, NC, where he was baptized at the age of 84. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and served 14 years (1954-1968) as a Charlotte Police officer. In 1970, Frank founded Burgess Sales & Supply, Inc. located in Charlotte, NC. With the help of his wife and three sons, it grew and developed into the successful business it is today. After retiring as the company's President in 2000, he enjoyed his time fishing, golfing, and working in his beloved garden.
Frank was a jack of all trades; If something was broke, he'd fix it. He never was one to ask for help, but the first to give it where needed. He was quick with a joke, and a teller of the most amazing stories that chronicled his life- and what a life he lived. He was a devoted husband, father, father in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to brag on his family. He lived a long, fruitful life- one that anyone would be proud of. He is loved, and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Russell Burgess and Donald Burgess; sister Doris Burgess Pope.
Those left to cherish his memory are: His wife of 62 years: Louise Moses Burgess of the home; Sons: Tracy Burgess and wife Cindy of Clover, SC, Mark Burgess and wife Louan of Denver, NC, Keith Burgess and wife Millicent of Charlotte, NC; Sister: Phyllis Lewis (Terry) of England; Grandchildren: Kelsey Burgess, Jessi Burgess Sanford (Jordan), Rachel Burgess, Nathan Burgess, Benjamin Burgess, Andrew Burgess and Annabeth Burgess; Great-Grandchildren: Easton and Aiden Sanford.
A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Westport Baptist Church in Denver, NC. Frank's body will lie in state prior to the service from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. at Westport Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Young will officiate. Burial with military honors by United States Coast Guard will follow at Westport Baptist Church in Denver, NC.
Memorials may be made to Westport Baptist Church, 2372 Lake Shore Rd. South, Denver, NC 28037
