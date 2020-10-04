Frank V. Taylor, 96, passed away, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born on a farm in Stanley, NC in 1926. His father was Dr. Frank V. Taylor of Murphy, NC and his mother was Lois Eunice McKeown Taylor, DDS, one of the first women dentists in North Carolina. Dr. Taylor set up her dental practice in her home in Charlotte with her two small children in the late 20's and practiced for 65 years. The Taylor home is located on East Boulevard and is still owned by Frank.
He went to Bradley College, served as a corporal in the armed forces in the engineer squadron, and was discharged in 1945. Frank went on to study gemology and opened his jewelry store, Arnold Jewelers, in Charlotte in the 50's. At that time and up until 1980, Frank was the only jeweler in Charlotte certified by the American Gem Society as a color gem analyst. He was an expert at fine watch repair and even when he closed his store in the 90's, he continued to work on watches from his home on Carmel Valley Road.
In addition to his parents Frank was predeceased by his wife, Rachel Morrow Taylor and his son from a previous marriage, Frank V. Taylor III, of Texas.
Frank is survived by his sister, Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow, of Wilmington, NC, daughter-in-law; Melissa Taylor, grandson; Frank V. Taylor IV, both of Highland Village, Texas, niece; Lynne Morrow Perrin, of Bessemer City, NC, nephew, Thomas Lacy Morrow III, of Charlotte, one great-grandson; and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepson, Ray Clark and his wife, Beverly, of Alabama.
Services will be private.
Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC, 28247.
