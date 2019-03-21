Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie (Cooke) Sigmon. View Sign

Frankie N. "Deanne" Cooke Sigmon, age 86, Brookwood Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Boger City United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. at the church.



Mrs. Sigmon was born January 3, 1933, in Catawba County, to the late Fred Jacob Cooke and Della Jane Foster Cooke. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Suzanne Sigmon, and a brother, Reginald Cooke. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger. She was known for her sweet nature and kindness toward others.



She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Sigmon of the home; a son, Patrick Sigmon, and wife Nina, of Crouse; two daughters, Jane Sigmon Reeside of Concord, and Tamora "Tammy" Holliday, and husband Steve, of Westminster, SC; seven grandchildren, Joshua Holliday, Jacob Holliday, Will Reeside, Drew Reeside, Alex Reeside, Shannon Williams, Lindsey Pruett, Chelsea Brooks, Alyssa Bumgardner, and Britni Bumgardner; and seventeen great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, for Sherrills Ford Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658, the , 222 S. Church Street, Suite 336M, Charlotte, NC 28202, or to Boger City United Methodist Church, 2320 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Sigmon family.

