Franklin Burns, son of the late Andrew and Sylear Burns was born on May 4th, 1937 in Brooklyn NY and raised in New York City. He departed this life on May 10th, 2019 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg WV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Janella Burns, in 2011.
After graduating from Aviation Technical High School in Brooklyn NY in 1955, he joined the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1997.
He meet and married his late wife Janella Burns in 1966. This union was blessed with three children; Patrick, Derek, and Steven Burns. Franklin was a devoted husband and a selfless, dedicated Father. He was kind and giving to all who knew him. He was quick to share his expertise and mechanical skills with all who needed them.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his three sons, Patrick Burns, CDR Derek Burns, and Steven Burns; one sister Dolly Barksdale; four sisters-in-law, Loretta Dunkley, Betty Scott, Gwendolyn Jenkins, and Maxine Cunningham; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Lee Washington and Nathaniel Washington; six grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 16, 2019