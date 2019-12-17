Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Delano Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A service celebrating his life will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., where he was a longtime member. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor John Harrill. A private burial for the family, with full military honors, will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Franklin is survived by his daughter, Susan (Ben) Moser; his grandson, Clint Moser; two sisters, Mary Bayne and Betty Cox; numerous nieces and nephews.



Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Moser family.





