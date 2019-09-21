Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Eugene "Gene" Davis. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Eugene Davis, 78, of The Pines at Davidson, died September 19, 2019.



He was born on October 2, 1940 in Yadkin County, the son of the late John Monroe and Jewell Long Davis. Mr. Davis received his early education in the Yadkin County and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools, a BS and MA from Appalachian State and an EdS from UNC-CH. He retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after 30 years of service. Mr. Davis was a member of the Charlotte Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Retired School Personnel. He served his community as a life member of the Cornelius-Lake Norman Lions Club, holding many club and district offices. He was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, a Jack Stickley Fellow, and a Woolard Partner-in-Service. He was also a member of other boards and organizations. In his Church, First Baptist of Huntersville, he served in several positions.



Mr. Davis is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 53 years, Jean Pilkenton Davis; one son, Jon Pilkenton Davis and wife, Gennine Butler Davis; and two wonderful grandchildren, Jon "Jack" Butler and Sally Maxwell Davis; four brothers, Tommy (Charlotte), S.L. (Judy), Charles (Denise), and Eddie Davis; two sisters, Mary Alice Brewster (Corky) and Martha Beck (Wayne); and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Jimmy, and a sister, Nancy Davis Cave.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may honor Mr. Davis at: First Baptist Church-Huntersville, 119 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078 NC Lions Inc., P.O. Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 CMRSP Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 34401, Charlotte, NC 28234 The Pines at Davidson Support Fund, 400 Avinger Lane, Davidson, NC 28036.



The funeral service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, September 22 in the chapel of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-3 PM prior. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church-Huntersville.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





