Mr. Frank Milligan, 79, of Wesley Chapel, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Novant Hospital in Matthews.



Frank was born on January 2, 1940 in Memphis, TN, son to the late Albert and Onie Milligan. He was a graduate of UT with a Masters in Electrical Engineering. Frank was instrumental in putting the first man on the moon and later retired after 30 years with IBM. Frank and his wife Nancy were proud members of Siler Presbyterian Church.



Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 58 years, Nancy Hurst Milligan; sons Scott (Karen), Chris (Laura) and Kevin; and by his 4 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:30PM until 3:30PM with services in celebration of his life beginning at 3:30PM at Siler Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Monroe Road, Matthews, NC 28104.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at





