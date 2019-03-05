Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin John "Jay" Verbos Jr.. View Sign

Franklin "Jay" John Verbos, Jr., 55, of Mooresville, NC, passed away in his home after a difficult battle with appendiceal cancer on Friday, March 1st, 2019.



Jay served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy for five years and was awarded a certificate from the Naval Nuclear Power School in Orlando, FL in 1986. While serving in the US Navy he received two Naval Achievement Medals from the Department of the Navy for outstanding services performed. For 28 years, Jay was employed at Duke Energy as a Nuclear Engineer. He received his B.S. in Nuclear Engineering from Northwestern University in 1985 and his M.B.A. from Clemson University in 1996. Throughout his collegiate and military career, he received numerous awards, recognitions, and commendations.



Jay loved sports-the Northwestern Wildcats, Clemson Tigers, and Carolina Panthers-carpentry, building model airplanes, astronomy, music, reading and most of all spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his dear father Dr. Franklin J. Verbos, Sr. and dear maternal grandfather Gaza J. Szekeres.



Jay is survived by his wife of 30 years Jill R. Verbos, son Zachary F. Verbos, daughter Courtney A. Verbos, mother the Honorable Jean S. Baron, step-mother Barbara H. Verbos, two half-brothers John Verbos and Michael Verbos, mother-in-law Mary L. Davis, father-in-law Robert L. Davis, maternal aunt Patricia A. Foote and numerous cousins.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00PM with funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115.



Burial will take place at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury NC on Thursday March 7th, 2019 at 9:00AM. The procession will leave at 7:45AM from Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appendix Cancer (ACPMP) Research Foundation, 6415 Granger Road, Suite 200, Independence, OH 44131 (

