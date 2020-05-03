A. Franklin McGuire of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at home on April 30th. Frank was born to the late A. Franklin and Virginia McCormick McGuire on July 8, 1938 in Laurinburg, NC, a town which held for him rich and cherished memories where he was surrounded by family and lifelong friends. He graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1956 where he excelled in sports, especially basketball and golf. He attended Clemson College on a basketball scholarship under coach Press Maravich, served in the ROTC, and graduated with a degree in Textile Management.
In June 1961, Frank married Dixon Grubbs, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. They moved to Natick, MA where he served in the US Army Quartermaster Corps and continued his enjoyment of sports by playing on the Army's Golf and Basketball teams. Shortly before being discharged in 1963, daughter Laurie was born and the family returned to Laurinburg where Frank began his textile career with Waverly Mills. In 1965, Frank took a job with Hercules, Inc. which moved them to Charlotte where son Franklin (Scott) was born shortly thereafter. In 1971, Frank began a 30 year career with Wellman, Inc. as Director of Sales. He enjoyed his work developing deep and lasting friendships with co-workers and numerous clients around the country.
Frank was a 55 year member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and taught youth Sunday School. His passion for basketball led him to coach youth basketball at the Central YMCA. His influence on his players often impacted their lives off the court. He always loved running into his "boys" as adults and was greatly encouraged when several went on to coach their own teams. He was also a member of Myers Park Country Club and the Sportsman's Club of Charlotte as well as the Surf Golf & Beach Club in N. Myrtle Beach.
Frank found his deepest joy in his family. He and Dixon shared the same interest and pursued life passionately together for almost 59 years. He loved being "Dad" and "Pap" to his children and grandchildren. Frank was highly involved in their lives and loved spending time with them. He willingly traveled far and wide to be with them wherever their activities took them but he especially loved spending family time in, on, and around the waters at Ocean Isle Beach.
Frank lived a wonderful life and was thankful to God to the end. His loving dedication and generosity is the greatest inheritance he leaves behind to his surviving family members: wife Dixon, daughter Laurie Richardson (Dillard), son Scott McGuire (Elizabeth), grandchildren: Sam Richardson, Susannah Richardson, Franklin McGuire, (Aryn), Thomas McGuire, Emily McGuire McManus (Kane), sister Jane Ingraham (Ken), nephew Craig Ingraham, and in loving memory of nephew Kenneth McGuire Ingraham and the large beloved Grubbs family he happily acquired through marriage.
The McGuire Family would like to thank all those who lovingly tended to Frank's needs during his last weeks but especially Chelsea Summers and James McAuley of Hospice Care of Charlotte and Marlaina Blackett and Joan Duricka from Bayada Home Health Care.
A family service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 5th at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family invites you to join them virtually at: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/B_-VCDk2RWh3J5K9sWYYLs?domain=boxcast.tv
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region at www.hpccr.org/give, or PO Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.