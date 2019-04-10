Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Charles Jones. View Sign

Fred Charles Jones, 88, died peacefully at his Charlotte home on April 7, 2019. He was a proud native of Wilkes County. Born March 7, 1931 to Conrad Hill Jones and Ruth Welch Jones, Fred was humble and hard-working, and he kept mountain roots close. He interrupted his college education to volunteer for service in the United States Air Force, and later graduated in 1955 from Appalachian State Teacher's College, where he and Phyllis Elaine Roseman met; they married the same year. He spent nearly his entire career at U.S. Steel Corp., retiring as a senior sales representative.



Phyllis and Fred raised two children, Chuck (Beth), of Mint Hill; and Stephanie Miller (Brad), of Chapel Hill. They found the perfect retreat in a vacation home in Alleghany County, where they created fond memories of rocking on the screen porch with their family gathered.



Fred cherished their granddaughters, Lauren Hoffman (Greg) and Catherine McRae (David), and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his niece, Yvonne Pardue, of Fairfield, Va. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gwynn Welch Jones.



Fred was a longtime resident of the Derita community and a member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was active in and former president of the local Lions Club, was a Mason, and served on the board of directors of the Derita Volunteer Fire Department. Fred served countless organizations joyfully and selflessly. Among his many interests was a large vegetable garden and lovingly tended roses. He will be remembered for his unfaltering faith, humble demeanor, laughter that would fill any room with joy - and the signature suspenders that delighted his grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Memorials in Fred's name may be sent to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church at 1600 W. Mallard Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262; Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206; or the ASU Foundation, the W.L. Eury Humanities Endowment for the Appalachian Collection, Appalachian State University, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family and condolences may be sent through our website at





Fred Charles Jones, 88, died peacefully at his Charlotte home on April 7, 2019. He was a proud native of Wilkes County. Born March 7, 1931 to Conrad Hill Jones and Ruth Welch Jones, Fred was humble and hard-working, and he kept mountain roots close. He interrupted his college education to volunteer for service in the United States Air Force, and later graduated in 1955 from Appalachian State Teacher's College, where he and Phyllis Elaine Roseman met; they married the same year. He spent nearly his entire career at U.S. Steel Corp., retiring as a senior sales representative.Phyllis and Fred raised two children, Chuck (Beth), of Mint Hill; and Stephanie Miller (Brad), of Chapel Hill. They found the perfect retreat in a vacation home in Alleghany County, where they created fond memories of rocking on the screen porch with their family gathered.Fred cherished their granddaughters, Lauren Hoffman (Greg) and Catherine McRae (David), and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his niece, Yvonne Pardue, of Fairfield, Va. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gwynn Welch Jones.Fred was a longtime resident of the Derita community and a member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was active in and former president of the local Lions Club, was a Mason, and served on the board of directors of the Derita Volunteer Fire Department. Fred served countless organizations joyfully and selflessly. Among his many interests was a large vegetable garden and lovingly tended roses. He will be remembered for his unfaltering faith, humble demeanor, laughter that would fill any room with joy - and the signature suspenders that delighted his grandchildren.Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Memorials in Fred's name may be sent to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church at 1600 W. Mallard Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262; Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206; or the ASU Foundation, the W.L. Eury Humanities Endowment for the Appalachian Collection, Appalachian State University, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family and condolences may be sent through our website at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Funeral Home James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

(704) 584-9004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close