Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Deaton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Troutman Funeral Home 345 North Main Street Troutman , NC 28166 (704)-528-4106 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Fred Hyams Deaton, Jr., 88, of Statesville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, NC.



Mr. Deaton was born September 14, 1931 in Statesville and was the son of the late Fred Hyams Deaton, Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Sherrill Deaton. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Statesville High School. He attended Davidson College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On November 22, 1958, he married the late Gwendolen Gemmell Deaton, who passed away in March 2015. He was the Executive VP and a Director of The Statesville Flour Mills, and served as an executive officer of Carolina Motor Co. and Deaton Brothers. He served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Statesville prior to its acquisition by BB&T in 1970. Subsequently, he served on the Board of Directors of BB&T from 1971 to 1996. He also served on the Board of Directors of Home Federal Savings and Loan of Statesville.



Mr. Deaton was involved in a host of charitable and community organizations, including Grandfather Home for Children, Mitchell Community College and Lees McRae College. In addition, he was a long-time class agent at Davidson College.



He is survived by two sons, Frederick Sherrill Deaton (Barrie) of Winston-Salem, Robert White Deaton (Gaither) of Charlotte; one daughter, Margaret MacGregor Deaton of Blowing Rock and Nashville, TN; three grandsons, Thomas Eggleston Deaton of Kure Beach, NC, Robert Alexander White Deaton of Charlotte, James Whitaker Ballou Deaton of Charlotte; a niece, Louise Price Holland (Gene) of Durham; a nephew, John Furman Price of Wilmington and a host of extended family members.



Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. The family will visit with friends in the church parlor following the service. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Tuesday morning at Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Deaton-Sherrill Scholarship Fund at Davidson College, PO Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035. Online condolences may be made to the family at



Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Fred Deaton, Jr.

Mr. Fred Hyams Deaton, Jr., 88, of Statesville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, NC.Mr. Deaton was born September 14, 1931 in Statesville and was the son of the late Fred Hyams Deaton, Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Sherrill Deaton. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Statesville High School. He attended Davidson College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On November 22, 1958, he married the late Gwendolen Gemmell Deaton, who passed away in March 2015. He was the Executive VP and a Director of The Statesville Flour Mills, and served as an executive officer of Carolina Motor Co. and Deaton Brothers. He served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Statesville prior to its acquisition by BB&T in 1970. Subsequently, he served on the Board of Directors of BB&T from 1971 to 1996. He also served on the Board of Directors of Home Federal Savings and Loan of Statesville.Mr. Deaton was involved in a host of charitable and community organizations, including Grandfather Home for Children, Mitchell Community College and Lees McRae College. In addition, he was a long-time class agent at Davidson College.He is survived by two sons, Frederick Sherrill Deaton (Barrie) of Winston-Salem, Robert White Deaton (Gaither) of Charlotte; one daughter, Margaret MacGregor Deaton of Blowing Rock and Nashville, TN; three grandsons, Thomas Eggleston Deaton of Kure Beach, NC, Robert Alexander White Deaton of Charlotte, James Whitaker Ballou Deaton of Charlotte; a niece, Louise Price Holland (Gene) of Durham; a nephew, John Furman Price of Wilmington and a host of extended family members.Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. The family will visit with friends in the church parlor following the service. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Tuesday morning at Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Deaton-Sherrill Scholarship Fund at Davidson College, PO Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Fred Deaton, Jr. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 26, 2020

