Fred Ernest Bryant, 90, of Davidson, North Carolina, passed away April 16, 2020.



He was born October 10, 1929 to the late Ernest Walter Bryant and Pearl Tuttle Bryant. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Andrews; brother-in-law, Charles Andrews; sister Edith Mahan; brother-in-law Woodrow Mahan; brother-in-law, Claude Austin; and niece, Amy Mack.



Fred is survived by his loving wife, Opal Bryant; sister, Hilda Austin; brother, Wayne Bryant; several nephews and nieces (including nephews Reverend Jason Bryant, Reverend Jimmy Phillips, John Phillips, Darrell Phillips, Carroll Phillips, and nieces Gail Austin, Charlene Moore, and Nancy Whitley), as well as a special great-nephew, Nicholas Whitley, who is the son of Nancy and her husband Steve Whitley.



Fred was passionate about his work as an urban land planner, his Christian faith, travelling with his wife Opal, spending time with his family, friends and in serving the community. He started his career briefly in Raleigh and then moved with Opal to Charlotte in the mid-1950's, working for over 25 years with the Charlotte Planning Commission before retiring and starting his own business as an independent consultant, where he made significant contributions to shaping the growth of the Charlotte area before retiring in 1998. He and Opal loved to travel and had visited all seven continents as well as all fifty states, gathering many exciting stories and great friends along the way. They had just recently celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary last September. He was a passionate sports fan and loved watching and discussing a variety of professional and college teams, but was most enthused about attending his great-nephew Nicholas' games throughout the years. Fred was devoted to supporting his community in many ways, most notably with his volunteer service with Presbyterian Hospital, Davidson College Presbyterian Church, and Cannon School. He will be greatly missed by many.



Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no public visitation or services held at this time. Interment will be held privately for immediate family members on Saturday, April 18th.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027.



