Fred Hart, Jr. INDIAN LAND - Fred Hart, Jr., age 87, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fort Barnwell, North Carolina Fred was a son of the late Fred Edward and Gracie Jarman Hart. He graduated from Wheat Swamp High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator during the Korean War. While stationed at Lawson Air Force Base in Columbus, Georgia Fred visited a local church and saw a pretty young Joyce singing in the choir who would become his devoted wife of 65 years. The couple lived in Kinston, NC where Fred was employed by Sherwin Williams Paint Company. He would later be transferred to Charlotte to head up the commercial paint department on Central Avenue. In 1977 Fred co-founded Charlotte Paint Company in Mt. Holly, NC, which served many painting, needs of buildings in the North and South Carolina areas including the Carolina Panthers Stadium. Fred proudly gave his family a tour of the facility before the opening of the stadium. Fred had a zest for life and never met a stranger. Some of his fondest years were living on Lake Wylie, NC where he shared time fishing and taking friends and family for a pontoon ride along with his Golden Retrievers Andy and Boulder. Upon retirement at 65 Fred and Joyce sold their home on the lake and enjoyed traveling full time in their RV. Fred loved to open up his road atlas and chart out their destinations often times adding a side trip to areas of interest not shown on a map. He took great joy in touring the national parks often visiting them more than once. When out west Fred liked to go places where a good western was filmed. He was often told he resembled John Wayne, which made his blue eyes twinkle, and brought him a smile. Fred liked going to the coast and mountains. He and Joyce spent many summers in Boone, NC. Along with his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister Katie Aycock (John), brothers Billy Hart and Gene Hart (Dorothy). He is survived by wife Joyce, son Aubrey Hart, daughter Pamela Hart Hunter (Jim), granddaughter Ashley Hunter, grandson Dylan Hunter (Jessica), great-grandson Everett Hunter and great-granddaughter Cora Hunter. Other survivors include Fred's sisters Bert Aycock, Peggy Rouse (Frank) and brother Duffy Hart (Judy) along with numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at Belair United Methodist Church in Indian Land, SC on April 4, 2020, where Fred was a member. Fred is truly missed by his family and friends. His positive attitude was contagious along with his smile. To know him was to love him!!

