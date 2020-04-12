Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Arnold Jenkins CHARLOTTE - Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Fred Arnold Jenkins of Charlotte, NC, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Harding High School - class of 1957 - and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from Winthrop College. Arnold spent three years in the U.S. armed forces and the Air National Guard of North Carolina and the Reserve of the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in December of 1960. Arnold spent most of career with Piedmont Natural Gas and retired as Vice President after 27 years with the company. He was an elder of Derita Presbyterian Church and later a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. He taught Sunday school and played the piano for men's and women's bible classes. He is survived by his beloved family including his wife, Kay Broome Jenkins, of Charlotte, his daughter, Amy J. Baucom, of Charlotte, his granddaughter, Kaylyn Anderson, and his grandson-in-law, Karl Anderson, of Charleston, SC, along with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard Broome and Sarah Broome, of Concord, in addition to nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Jenkins, his mother, Mary O. Jenkins, his sister, Helen R. Jenkins, and his grandson, Brian H. Baucom. A special thank you to Dr. Justine Favaro and staff at the Oncology Specialists of Charlotte and Harris Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. National Cremation and Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

