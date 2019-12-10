Mr. Fred Lee Royal 55, of Charlotte, passed away on November 29, 2019. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Kings Funeral HomeChapel 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Times: Visitation 11:00 AM -12:00 NoonFuneral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville, NC.
Services for the Royal Family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home Charlotte NC Telephone: 704-394-2722 Fax: 704-398-0831 email: [email protected]
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 10, 2019