Fred passed into the arms of The Lord on June 22nd. He was dearly loved by his wife Laurel, daughter Jennifer Botelho, son Fred, and Jennifer's husband Darin.He is also survived by four grandchildren: Ryan and Alex Botelho and Anna and Camille Bailey. They meant the world to him and he to them. His love also extended to Charlie, his companion dog.A small family celebration of Fred's life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 26th at 11:00 am in the columbarium.Donations in Fred's memory can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church in care of affordable housing, The Mezzanine.