Fred Smith, 92, of Charlotte, NC died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Ron Nelson of Sharon Presbyterian Church officiating.
Mr. Smith, a native of Belmont, NC, was born to the late John W. and Lillie Smith. Following his service in the U. S. Army Air Force, he graduated from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, NC and from Coyne Electrical College in Chicago, IL. He worked most of his career with the U. S. Postal Service in Charlotte, NC as a branch manager/supervisor at several locations over the years including Dilworth, Park Road, the Air Mail Facility and the General Mail Facility. He retired after 32 years of service. He also served as a deacon and elder of Sharon Presbyterian Church and as a Dilworth Rotary Little League Baseball coach.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Christine S. Smith, and a sister, Louise Roberts. Survivors include his son, Darrell K. Smith and wife Odette, two granddaughters, Stephanie Smith and Katherine Smith, and a sister, Polly Lowe.
Memorials in Fred's honor may be made to Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210, or Liberty Hospice Services, 2334 South 41st St., Wilmington, NC 28403.
Special thanks to the Liberty Hospice, Wadesboro, NC team for their exceptional care and support for Fred. You were truly a blessing to us.
.