Freda Joyce Christ
January 24, 1930 - November 19, 2020
Concord, North Carolina - Freda Joyce Feldkircher Christ, left this world to join her beloved husband, John, on November 19, 2020 at her home in Concord, NC.
Freda was born on January 24, 1930 in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Albert Louis Feldkircher and the late Frederika Binder Feldkircher. In addition to her parents, and her husband, John Ernest Christ, Freda was preceded in death by her sisters Emma Kathryn, Martha, Lois, and Rita. She is survived by her four children, John E. Christ, III (Russie), Paul M. Christ (Anne), Peter J. Christ (Mary) and Rebecca Christ Goodell (Bart); nine grandchildren, Ryan Christ (Lauren), Colin Christ (Han), Lisa Christ, Alex Christ, David Christ, Anna Goodell, Sam Goodell, Elijah Goodell, and Emma Goodell; one great-grandchild, Chase Christ.
Freda had the voice of an angel and hung on to that Southern accent if you listened carefully 70 years after she left Nashville. She loved to sing, with her three older sisters as a young girl, in choral groups throughout school, and then church choirs. She graduated from Wittenberg College in 1951 and married the love of her life weeks later. She was a faithful companion to Dad, ever present wherever Dad was preaching, sure to let him know how long his sermon went each time. Mom went on to raise her four children; when we were all in school, she went back to work as a teacher and early childhood coordinator in the Buffalo Public Schools, where she worked for over 20 years. She and Dad retired to Palm Harbor, FL (Dad promised her a warm retirement after all those years in Buffalo), and then to Charlotte, where they volunteered, spent time with children and grandchildren, and traveled extensively as long as they could.
Mom raised her family in a home where dinner was sacred. We dared not miss it. For Mom, food was love; there was always more than enough, as though the more she made, the more evident her love for us. Mealtime was a celebration throughout her life as we all gathered around the dinner table to sing and pray and be together. Her family gave her life its meaning.
Mom was a worker bee to the end, even as the breaths became more difficult, a "tough bird," as our dad called her with admiration. She will be greatly missed, a beautiful, loving, always humble, but also sassy (as her granddaughter told her) matriarch of this family, funny to the end.
Services will take place at a later date, when we can all safely honor and celebrate Mom's life.
Memorials may be made to Galilee Ministries (gmcharlotte.org
) or pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.
