Freddie Sanders Sr.
1931 - 2020
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Freddie Sanders, Sr. will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, 6801 Monroe Road, Charlotte at 1:30 pm with a public viewing prior at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to Ben Salem Presbyterian Church at: ( Bensalempcusa.org/giving ) - A. E. Grier & Sons is entrusted to serve the Sanders family, 7043774243 Aegriersonsfcc.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
