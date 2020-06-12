Celebration of Life service for Mr. Freddie Sanders, Sr. will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, 6801 Monroe Road, Charlotte at 1:30 pm with a public viewing prior at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to Ben Salem Presbyterian Church at: ( Bensalempcusa.org/giving ) - A. E. Grier & Sons is entrusted to serve the Sanders family, 7043774243 Aegriersonsfcc.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.