Freddy Gene Leger
1934 - 2020
Freddy Gene Leger of Rutherford College passed away August 22, 2020.

Freddy was born July 22, 1934 in Connelly Springs. He was the son of the late John Alfred Leger and Laura Mae Lail Leger.

Freddy graduated from Valdese High School in 1952 and obtained his BS and MA degrees from Western Carolina University. He worked in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System for 33 years, serving as a teacher at Berryhill Elementary School, as an assistant principal and principal of Coulwood Junior High and principal of West Mecklenburg High School. During his last 3 years he served as Director of Child Nutrition.

Freddy was a member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and on various committees. He was honored as the Presbyterian Men's, Man of the Year. He was a longtime member of the Lions Club and Le Phare des Alpes and served as president of both. He served on boards of Valdese General Hospital and Burke Tourism.

Freddy's passion was his Waldensian heritage. He made many trips to the Waldensian Valleys in Italy. He was a docent at the Waldensian Museum and the Trail of Faith. He was a member and served on the board of the American Waldensian Society. He was chairman of the research committee of the centennial book What Mean These Stones. He was also a director and past president of Waldensian Heritage Wines.

Freddy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Buddy "Buck" Leger, Sr. He is survived by his sisters Frances Barlowe, Rita Brittain, Blenda Leger, a brother Gerald "Butch" Leger, a sister-in-law, Sallie Leger and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Kevin Fredrick officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Leger Family Scholarship at Western Carolina University at 201 HF Robinson, 1 University Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28723 or to Waldensian Presbyterian Church at 109 Main St E, Valdese, NC 28690.

An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
02:00 PM
Waldensian Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
We will miss you!! So many fun times at
Our LION'S HAM DAY!! We will all be together
One day! Love Always, John & Ann Causey
Ann Causey
August 23, 2020
Fond memories of a high school classmate who was a pleasure to know. So grateful for his dedication of class history and reunions. Rest In Peace, dear friend. Your memory is cherished
Salky Smith Baird
Friend
