Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Herman Mende. View Sign

An extraordinary man ascended to Heaven March 15, 2019. The only child of Hermann Otto Mende and Verona Miller Mende, Fred was born in Wilmette, Illinois, and lived in the area for his first twenty years. He graduated from New Trier High School and Northwestern University after serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII. After the war he returned to Northwestern and received his Masters of Music degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Fred was considered a musical prodigy, and studied under Renold O. Schilke, a world-renowned musician. Fred played with the Chicago Symphony, as well as the NBC national radio/TV studio with most of the big bands of that era. In 1946, he married Alice Long James and the couple moved to Charlotte in the 1940's. He taught music in the Charlotte public schools for more than forty years, and also at Winthrop University, as well as private lessons until he retired. He played with the Charlotte Symphony as the first trumpet. His greatest musical pleasure was playing big band jazz, swing, and dance music with local groups such as the Billy Knauff Orchestra, the Loonis McGlohon Band, and Arthur Smith and the Crackerjacks. He also played for national touring shows that came to Charlotte, including Elvis, Liberace, and the Charlotte Summer Theater. Fred was a lifelong learner, and studied and loved the Civil War, the old West, World War I, World War II, and British Military history. He enjoyed spending time at his beloved Gettysburg National Military Park, becoming fast friends with the historians and rangers there, writing scholarly articles and doing research. He was a member of the Civil War Roundtable and the Baker Street Irregulars, an international group of Sherlock Holmes aficionados. He enjoyed attending the annual gathering of the group in New York City. Fred was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan from his early years and throughout his life. Some of his favorite memories were attending Cubs games with his father and attending games with his own children and grandchildren at Wrigley Field. The Cubs' long-awaited World Series victory in 2016 brought him joy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of seventy-three years Alice Long James Mende of Charlotte, sons Rick (fiance Connie) and Bryant (Lisa), grandchildren Meredith Mende Kejriwal (Sean), Mitch Mende, Rebekah Taylor, Hiller Mende, and Thomas Mende. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 24 at JB Tallent Funeral Service at 1937 Sharon Amity Road in Charlotte, preceded by a private family burial at Sharon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Charley Walker Foundation (

An extraordinary man ascended to Heaven March 15, 2019. The only child of Hermann Otto Mende and Verona Miller Mende, Fred was born in Wilmette, Illinois, and lived in the area for his first twenty years. He graduated from New Trier High School and Northwestern University after serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII. After the war he returned to Northwestern and received his Masters of Music degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Fred was considered a musical prodigy, and studied under Renold O. Schilke, a world-renowned musician. Fred played with the Chicago Symphony, as well as the NBC national radio/TV studio with most of the big bands of that era. In 1946, he married Alice Long James and the couple moved to Charlotte in the 1940's. He taught music in the Charlotte public schools for more than forty years, and also at Winthrop University, as well as private lessons until he retired. He played with the Charlotte Symphony as the first trumpet. His greatest musical pleasure was playing big band jazz, swing, and dance music with local groups such as the Billy Knauff Orchestra, the Loonis McGlohon Band, and Arthur Smith and the Crackerjacks. He also played for national touring shows that came to Charlotte, including Elvis, Liberace, and the Charlotte Summer Theater. Fred was a lifelong learner, and studied and loved the Civil War, the old West, World War I, World War II, and British Military history. He enjoyed spending time at his beloved Gettysburg National Military Park, becoming fast friends with the historians and rangers there, writing scholarly articles and doing research. He was a member of the Civil War Roundtable and the Baker Street Irregulars, an international group of Sherlock Holmes aficionados. He enjoyed attending the annual gathering of the group in New York City. Fred was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan from his early years and throughout his life. Some of his favorite memories were attending Cubs games with his father and attending games with his own children and grandchildren at Wrigley Field. The Cubs' long-awaited World Series victory in 2016 brought him joy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of seventy-three years Alice Long James Mende of Charlotte, sons Rick (fiance Connie) and Bryant (Lisa), grandchildren Meredith Mende Kejriwal (Sean), Mitch Mende, Rebekah Taylor, Hiller Mende, and Thomas Mende. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 24 at JB Tallent Funeral Service at 1937 Sharon Amity Road in Charlotte, preceded by a private family burial at Sharon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Charley Walker Foundation ( https://www.charley-walker.com/ ) or Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region ( https://www.hpccr.org ). The family thanks the staff of Levine Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate for their care and compassion, as well as the staff of Summit Place of South Park for their ongoing care. Funeral Home J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

(704) 567-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close