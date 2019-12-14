Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Mercer "Butch" Gallagher III. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Memorial service 3:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church Providence Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred "Butch" Gallagher died on December 10, 2019 at the age of 78, reuniting with his wife Ann.



Butch was born in public housing in Wilmington and reared in Charlotte, attending Myers Park High School, where he played football and was an original member of the beach music band the Catalinas.



He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a degree in Political Science. This is where he was introduced to Ann, whom he vowed to marry the day they met. Throughout 54 years of marriage, Butch and Ann rarely left each other's sides as they were happiest when they were together.



Instrumental in the resurgent North Carolina Republican Party, Butch served as the first ever NC Ombudsman in 1972, a role created for him by Gov. James Holshouser. He then returned to Charlotte to where he started a series of chemical research and development companies.



Outwardly, Butch's passions were Topsail Beach; cheering on the Tar Heels and Panthers; singing, dancing and listening to beach music. He loved Labradors; politics; his church; and perhaps sipping a wee bit of scotch.



Inwardly, Butch and Ann were the center of their various families: Sally and Ric and their families came first, but whether you were affiliated through the Holshouser administration, TB, youth football or Myers Park HS, you knew you belonged to a clan that was fiercely loyal, loving and supportive.



Butch and Ann are survived by Sally and her husband Marshall Lindsay of Charlotte; Ric and his wife Alison of Charlotte; and their grandchildren: Hil & Ann Marshall Lindsay and Frederic Mercer Gallagher V (Eric), Wells & James Gallagher. The family would also like to thank Glendene Hylton, his caregiver.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Providence Road at 3 pm on Monday, Dec. 16; the family will then receive friends in the Blue Room. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at





Fred "Butch" Gallagher died on December 10, 2019 at the age of 78, reuniting with his wife Ann.Butch was born in public housing in Wilmington and reared in Charlotte, attending Myers Park High School, where he played football and was an original member of the beach music band the Catalinas.He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a degree in Political Science. This is where he was introduced to Ann, whom he vowed to marry the day they met. Throughout 54 years of marriage, Butch and Ann rarely left each other's sides as they were happiest when they were together.Instrumental in the resurgent North Carolina Republican Party, Butch served as the first ever NC Ombudsman in 1972, a role created for him by Gov. James Holshouser. He then returned to Charlotte to where he started a series of chemical research and development companies.Outwardly, Butch's passions were Topsail Beach; cheering on the Tar Heels and Panthers; singing, dancing and listening to beach music. He loved Labradors; politics; his church; and perhaps sipping a wee bit of scotch.Inwardly, Butch and Ann were the center of their various families: Sally and Ric and their families came first, but whether you were affiliated through the Holshouser administration, TB, youth football or Myers Park HS, you knew you belonged to a clan that was fiercely loyal, loving and supportive.Butch and Ann are survived by Sally and her husband Marshall Lindsay of Charlotte; Ric and his wife Alison of Charlotte; and their grandchildren: Hil & Ann Marshall Lindsay and Frederic Mercer Gallagher V (Eric), Wells & James Gallagher. The family would also like to thank Glendene Hylton, his caregiver.A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Providence Road at 3 pm on Monday, Dec. 16; the family will then receive friends in the Blue Room. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close