Fred "Butch" Gallagher died on December 10, 2019 at the age of 78, reuniting with his wife Ann.
Butch was born in public housing in Wilmington and reared in Charlotte, attending Myers Park High School, where he played football and was an original member of the beach music band the Catalinas.
He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a degree in Political Science. This is where he was introduced to Ann, whom he vowed to marry the day they met. Throughout 54 years of marriage, Butch and Ann rarely left each other's sides as they were happiest when they were together.
Instrumental in the resurgent North Carolina Republican Party, Butch served as the first ever NC Ombudsman in 1972, a role created for him by Gov. James Holshouser. He then returned to Charlotte to where he started a series of chemical research and development companies.
Outwardly, Butch's passions were Topsail Beach; cheering on the Tar Heels and Panthers; singing, dancing and listening to beach music. He loved Labradors; politics; his church; and perhaps sipping a wee bit of scotch.
Inwardly, Butch and Ann were the center of their various families: Sally and Ric and their families came first, but whether you were affiliated through the Holshouser administration, TB, youth football or Myers Park HS, you knew you belonged to a clan that was fiercely loyal, loving and supportive.
Butch and Ann are survived by Sally and her husband Marshall Lindsay of Charlotte; Ric and his wife Alison of Charlotte; and their grandchildren: Hil & Ann Marshall Lindsay and Frederic Mercer Gallagher V (Eric), Wells & James Gallagher. The family would also like to thank Glendene Hylton, his caregiver.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Providence Road at 3 pm on Monday, Dec. 16; the family will then receive friends in the Blue Room. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 14, 2019