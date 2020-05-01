Frederick Barnes
Frederick (Freddie) Preston Barnes left this world and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monk Barnes and Jeanne Caddell and his brother, Louis Barnes.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Frances Barnes.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Barnes family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2020.
