Mr. Fredrick Emerson Young, 64, of Kannapolis and formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed June 25, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 29, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Harold Emerson Young and Betty Clair Young. He graduated from Park Tudor School, Indianapolis, attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was an Army Veteran stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Surviving is his beloved mother, Betty Young of Indianapolis; sister, Sarah Young Powers (William) of Indianapolis; niece, Rosemary Powers of Chicago, Illinois; his beloved light and love, Regina Evans of Kannapolis and her daughter Michelle and Grandson, Ian along with so many cherished friends and family.
Fred was a loyal and dedicated employee of Papa John's Pizza for some twenty years where he met so many friends and customers.
Fred will be remembered for his wonderful love of life, his voracious love of reading, his warm sense of humor, endless and abundant kindness and generosity and of course, his cooking - his pastries and Christmas cookies will be dearly missed.
Please join us to celebrate Fred between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home. Services to follow and internment at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Bible Church, 711 Williamsburg Court, Northeast, Concord, NC, 28025.
